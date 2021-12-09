AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (myValleyTributes) – After an extended illness, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, Elena Marie (Anthonsen) McKinna, age 68, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 28, 1953 to Edward Everett and Marian Genevieve (Cupler) Anthonsen.

Elena is survived by her only daughter, Chastity R. (Mark) Young; granddaughter, Sarah Young; great-granddaughter, Aubree McGill and other family members.

