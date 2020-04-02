Eleanor Ruth (Heasley) Hedglin, Grove City, PA

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, March 30, 2020, Eleanor Ruth (Heasley) Hedglin, age 81, of Grove City, Pennsylvania, passed away at Quality of Life Service in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

She was born in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania on December 16, 1938 to Robert and Ruth (Alleah) Heasley.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Joanne weaver of Mercer and other family members.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

