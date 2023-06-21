BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, June 19, 2023, Eleanor Jean (Span) Wright, age 90, of Boardman Township, Ohio, passed away at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation & Healing.

She was born in Youngstown on July 17, 1932 to John Span and Mabel (Chapman) Span Vitacula.

Eleanor is survived by her sons, William (Stephanie) Wright of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Donald (April) Wright of Boardman, David (Kari) Wright of Columbus; grandchildren, Autumn, Lacey, Nancy, Laura, Natalie, Nick, Joe; sister, Sandy Caracanas and several great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Eleanor was also preceded in death by her son, Eugene “JR” Wright, Jr. and stepfahter, her “Dad,” Joseph Vitacula.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.