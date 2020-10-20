Elaine Nicole Prusak, Youngstown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

October 16, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Nicole Prusak, age 38, of Youngstown passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. 

She was born in Youngstown on May 25, 1982, to John and Michele (Arnal) Prusak.  

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. 

Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elaine Nicole Prusak, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com