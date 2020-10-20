Elaine Nicole Prusak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Nicole Prusak, age 38, of Youngstown passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.

She was born in Youngstown on May 25, 1982, to John and Michele (Arnal) Prusak.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

