YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With sorrow we announce the passing of Elaine Marie Hellman, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born August 10, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline (Guy) Vizi.

Following her graduation from East High School in 1965, she attended YSU and graduated with a criminal justice degree.

Elaine was employed as a dispatcher for Emergency Services for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her lifelong partner “husband”, James Vigliotti of Youngstown; her sons, Ronald Hellman of Youngstown and Chuck (Brenda) Hellman, Youngstown; grandchildren, Ronald III of Youngstown, Ashtin (Cheyne) Hellman-Diamond, Sabrina Hellman of Youngstown, Brandon Hellman of Youngstown and Sadie Hellman of Youngstown, Charles Hellman of Youngstown; great-grandchildren, Sandra (the late Robert) Vizi DeLuca of Boardman, Patricia (the late Edward) Vizi McIntyre of Tennessee and Frederick (Pam) Vizi of Pennsylvania and former daughter-in-law, Julie Banda Rojas.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Pauline (Guy) Vizi and brothers, Joseph Paul Vizi and James Leonard Vizi.

A luncheon will be held for family and friends on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Elm Tree, 170 Walters Avenue, Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.