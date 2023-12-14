MCKEES ROCK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 11, 2023, Elaine Bozich, age 66 of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous 6-year battle with cancer.

She was born on October 10, 1957, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to John Robert and Shirley Jean (Nelson) Kasko.

Elaine was a very kind hearted woman who loved her family, the holidays, her home, her yard and her ponds. Her decorations for the holidays were always second to none and she loved nothing more than to celebrate each holiday with her beloved family. Elaine showed great courage in her battle with cancer and she can now rest peacefully as she enters into eternal life with God.

She is survived by her longtime husband, William R. Bozich; sisters, Susan (Kasko) Checketts and husband, Dale, Shirley (Kasko) Largent and Carol (Kasko) Keefer, as well as, her brother, John Kasko (wife Shari). She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, especially Carson (known to many as her boyfriend).

Besides her parents, Elaine was also preceded in death by her sister, Karen Taranto and brother, Wayne Kasko.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

