Eira Quinones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eira Quinones, age 57, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on September 2, 1964 in Bronx, New York to Frederico and Judith (Perez) Quinones.

After moving to Ohio she chose a career in home health care and opened her home to anyone in need. She loved the country, but was a city girl at heart. She took great pride in her sewing, making jewelry and family. Trips to the beach was her favorite pastime.

Eira will be deeply missed by her significant other and best friend of 13 years, Barry Cooper; her loving children, Cliff (Amy) Quinones, Stephanie Quinones, Krystal Quinones, Franklin Alex Quinones, Erin (Christian) Plunkett, Kathryn, and Brian; 16 grandchildren who loved and adored their Nana, Tanner, Dominic, Carter, Tyrell, Jahirra, Gabrielle, Jasmine, Destiny, Robby, Jr., Blake, Jessie, Grayson, Sebastian, Octavia and Nevaeh; siblings, Augi, Annie and Hazel; aunt, Elvia Perez and cousins, Jimmy Perez, Judy Moreno, Paul Perez, Maritza (Andres) Pena.

