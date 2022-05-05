AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward L. McVicker, 90, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

He was born on August 15, 1931 in Austintown to Raymond and Alma (Solinger) McVicker.

He married his wife, Francis Irene Heitman, on March 23, 1950. They raised seven children, Carol Trupe of Austintown, Ann (Pete) Smith of Lowellville, Ohio, Terri (Larry) Conn of Austintown, Dianne (Randy) Blaney of Austintown, Lori (John) Ulan of Florida and Charles McVicker. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin and daughter, Charlene.

A talented musician, Edward could play any stringed instrument by ear. His favorite things to do included spending time with his family, hunting and fishing.

As Edward requested, no memorial service will be held.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

