Edward “Eddie” Joseph Bernat, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Eddie” Joseph Bernat, age 80, passed away peacefully with a smile and his wife by his side on Monday, July 26, 2021 in their home.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 28, 1941 to Joseph Edward and Mary (Bernardich) Bernat.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1959 and then served in the Army as an Honor Guard in Germany from 1959 to 1962.

Eddie worked at General Motors from 1966-1994 and then after retirement he started his own landscaping business, “Eddie’s Touch of Landscaping” from 1994 to 2003.

Eddie enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, traveling and landscaping. He had a green thumb and could make anything grow. He took pride in teaching his grandchildren how to grow a garden and take care of nature.

Eddie loved his wife, Dee, “his angel” as he would endearingly refer to her; they did everything together, and she had the “pleasure and privilege of caring for him” with as much love and tenderness as he gave her throughout their marriage. He was so proud of his family and never missed a soccer game, school, or singing event. Eddie “never met a stranger” and was known for his big, warm smile and friendly disposition. He had touched a lot of people’s lives with his words of wisdom and caring heart. He had a strong faith and taught his family the value of showing kindness and compassion to others.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Delores “Dee” (Yohn) Bernat, whom he married on October 3, 1964; only daughter, Pamela (Bernat) and Steve L. Firmstone; granddaughters and grandsons, Olga Nicolina Condoleon, Jimmy Leone, Giovana Condoleon, Taylor Zhou, Viviana Condoleon and Steven M. Firmstone; brother, Daniel (Patricia (Ruschak)) Bernat; sister, Theresa (George) Bernat Yurcic; brother-in-law, Jim Yohn; sisters-in-law, Carol Yohn, Phyllis Yohn, and Barbara Yohn and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret “Margie” (Bernat) Ostrowski; mother-in-law, Nickolina (Colucci) Yohn; brothers-in-law, August Yohn, Raymond Yohn, Eugene Yohn, Nick Yohn, David Yohn; and sister-in-law, Millie Yohn.

The family would like to thank everyone who has been supportive, called, visited and sent cards and food, it has been greatly appreciated. There will be a private military service at his request.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

