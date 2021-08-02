Edward Charles Zaremba, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Eddie” Charles Zaremba, age 57, of Youngstown, Ohio, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on February 29, 1964, he was the son of the late Catherine Springer and Edward “Butchie” (Sandy) Zaremba of Export.

Father of Lindsey Marie Kepple; grandfather of Paige and Paityn Massey of Greensburg; brother of David (Amy) Zaremba of North Hills and the late Jacqueline (Don) Lowery and nephew of Diana (Austin) Crawford of Sarver, Colleen Schultheis of Penn Hills and the late Robert Luffy. Eddie is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He proudly served as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division Screaming Eagles.

Eddie took great joy in riding his Harley Davidson with his friends.

He had a lifetime struggle with drugs and alcohol. Eddie is now at peace in God’s loving arms.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

