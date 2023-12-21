BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, December 8, 2023, Edward A. Romisher, age 71, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly.

He was born January 28, 1952, in Cleveland, Ohio to Edward John and Gertrude Annie (Davis) Romisher.

Eddie lived in the Cleveland area for most of his life and he was employed as a maintenance man. He last worked for McCormick Sew and Vac.

Eddie was a very talented artist and an unbelievable woodworker. He created many beautiful pieces of furniture and he participated in numerous art exhibits in the Cleveland area. In his free time, he loved to ride his bicycle and had already logged over 1,400 miles for 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Romisher of Boardman; sisters, Debbie (Dean) Demarco of Mercer and Cherie (Ken) Porkony of Texas; nieces, Vanessa Rice of California and Chantel (David) Henderson of Texas and their three sons.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Pauline Stanberger and Barbara Rice.

There are no calling hours.

