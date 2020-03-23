Edward Allen Knapp, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, March 20, 2020, Edward Allen Knapp, age 65, of Hubbard, formerly of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away at The Hospice House in Poland, Ohio, after a battle with Kidney Cancer.

He was born on May 31, 1954 at Sharon General Hospital in Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry Edward Knapp and Florence (Boles) Knapp Snyder.

Ed is surived by his wife, Marjorie Lillian (Cason) Knapp, who he married in 1998; daughter, Jessica Lynn; sister, Darla Jean Rohrdanz and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed was a 1973 graduate of Brookfield High School and had a long career in security including being the fire chief at Deplhi Packard Electric, before having a heart attack and becoming disabled.

He was the financial secretary and president of Local 64.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice House.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

