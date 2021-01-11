Eduardo Guillermo Tejeda, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eduardo Guillermo Tejeda passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born in Lima, Peru on September 25, 1941.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Christine (Wölfling) of 22 years; his six children in Peru and two children in Austintown and Campbell, Ohio and extended family in Peru, Spain and Canada.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eduardo G. Tejeda, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, Tuesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.