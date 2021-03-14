Edna Mary (Angles) Rugo, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Mary (Angles) Rugo, age 85, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Omni Manor Health Care Center.

She was born in Youngstown at Northside Hospital on February 29, 1936, the daughter of James H. and Flora (Stewart) Angles.

Edna lived in Kinsman, Ohio until the age of seven when her family moved to Austintown. She was a 1954 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and on October 21, 1962, she married her husband, Louis. They were married forty-two years at the time of his passing.

Edna is survived by her daughters, Cathy Becker of Medina, Marilou (Alex) Gerena of Columbus, Peggy Chester of Richmond, Texas and Patti Rugo of Austintown; grandson, Kurt (Hanna) Becker of Medina and two great-granddaughters.

Visitation and Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the funeral home.

