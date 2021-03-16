Edna Joan Moore, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, March 15, 2021, Edna Joan Moore, age 66, of Campbell, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Youngstown on November 26, 1954 to John and Betty (Holland) Lindeman.

Debra was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She recently graduated from Youngstown State University receiving her bachelor’s degree in Social Work.

She spent much of her life being a great homemaker, the best gift she could give her family. She enjoyed baking and traveling but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially camping and fishing with her “grandkids.”

Debra is survived by her partner, Joseph Parsons of New Bedford, Pennsylvania; her beloved children, Chester “Ray” (Tracy) Moore Jr. of Campbell, OH, Christina (Steve) Moore of Surprise, Arizona; John W. Moore of Melbourne, FL, Patricia (Jose Chivan) Martinez of Campbell, Ohio; grandchildren, Joseph Gibbs, Brittney Powel, Derrick, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Johnny, Devin Moore, Selena, Antonio, Miguel, Angelina Gonzalez, Azalianna Cole, Jose A., Jocelyne, Chivan, Lacy Martinez, seven great-grandchildren (plus one on the way); brothers, Jack Lindeman, Thomas Lindeman, Mark Lindeman; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Debra was also preceded in death by her sisters, Susan Meluch and Roberta Morris.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

Final viewing will be Friday, March 19, 2021 morning at 10 am at the funeral home.

Graveside Committal Prayers and burial will immediately follow at Ellsworth Cemetery.

