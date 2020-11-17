Edith Marie McClain, Grove City, PA

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Edith Marie McClain, age 88, of Grove City, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully.

She was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania on June 10, 1932 to Wilford and Mabel (Harper) Fox.

Edith is survived by her children, Frank (Joni) McClain, Terry (Donna) McClain, William (Cindy) McClain and Sharon (Robert) Gropp; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and brother, Nelson Fox.

Besides her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Willis McClain; daughters, Mabel McClain and Catherine Pisano and siblings, Elmer, Norman, David Fox and Annabel Miller.

Donations can be made in Edith’s name to Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S Broad Street, Grove City, PA 16127 and Don’t Stop Dreamin’, 612 N. Main Street, Butler, PA 16001. www.dontstopdreamin.org.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edith Marie McClain, please visit our floral store.