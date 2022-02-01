YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with extreme sadness that we announce that Edith Irene White, age 81, of Youngstown, Ohio lost her battle to ALS January 28, 2022.

She was born in Sophia, West Virginia on February, 15, 1941 the daughter of Theodore R. and Ida Alice (Oneal) Lawson.

She touched the lives of so many with her smile, infectious laughter and her ability to make anyone she met feel welcomed and accepted. She loved to have a good time and was known for her constant smile. Her personality was not only inspiring and it had as already left an everlasting impression.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Smith; niece, Tammy (Nick) Mastoris Johnson; sisters, Shrilda “Shirley” White and Mabel “Kerr” (Joe) William; brother, Tommy (May) Lawson; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.

The family would like to thank Buckeye Hospice for all their love, support and comfort, especially Brenda of Buckeye Hospice. Brenda always lifted Edith up with her jokes and constant laughter.

In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her sons, Kenneth Joe White and Brady Lee White; sisters, Gloria Nixion, MaryJane Harner, Jessie White, Orpha Lilly and Janice Meadows and brothers, Willis Lawson and Sonny Lawson.

