Edith Ann Crum, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, June 11, 2021, Edith “Edie” A. Crum passed away peacefully at Circle of Care in Salem, Ohio.

She was born at home on December 25, 1940 to the late Harry Nelson Miller and Myra Elizabeth (Salmon) Miller.

She loved spending time with her family, friends and garden club girls. Her favorite time was spent vacationing at Ocracoke Island and she looked forward to the trip every summer. The memories that she made there with friends and family will remain forever in the family’s hearts.

Edie is survived and will be forever missed by her daughter, Jeri Crum.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” Crum, on November 9, 2020; sister, Mae Rush and brothers, Paul Miller, Harvey Miller and Jess Miller.

Additionally, Jeri Crum and the family would like to express their deepest thanks and appreciation to their second family at Circle of Care in Salem, Ohio. The staff’s love, kindness and compassion to Edie was beyond anything that the family could have imagined possible. They will be forever grateful to Circle of Care.

In accordance with Edie’s wishes, there will not be any services but a celebration of Edie’s and Joe’s lives will be held later in the summer.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edith Ann Crum, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.