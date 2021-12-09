YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Eden Davenport, age 27, of Youngstown’s north side, passed away unexpectedly.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 30, 1993, to John Davenport and the late Tammy Helman.

Eden is survived by her beloved daughter, Miracle, age two and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Make a donation, send condolences and share memories by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.