Eddie Lee Wilson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Eddie Lee Wilson, age 89, passed away at Humility House.

He was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on July 27, 1930 to Stanley and Mary (Gerard) Wilson.

Eddie is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Linda Lou (Fox) Wilson and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc.

