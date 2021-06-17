Earl Douglas “Doug” Martin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Douglas “Doug” Martin, age 94, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at home with family by his side.

He was born in Charlotte, NC on April 27, 1927 to the late Earl A. and Agnes E. Martin (O’Donoghue).

He was a 1946 graduate of Burton Institute High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He served in the United States Navy as a seaman first class V6 USNR, WWII Vet.

He worked as an iron worker for Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Local 207.

Earl enjoyed visiting family and friends, traveling the country, taking and developing pictures, growing amazingly large sunflowers, telling everyone and anyone about his life story and helping the homeless and people in need.

He is survived by a son, Gary Martin; two daughters, Linda Bowers and Cheryl White and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two daughters, Anita Flick and Carol Suzanne Norling; grandson, Josh Norling; and brother, Tex Martin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a homeless shelter, cancer charity, or for Alzheimer’s disease.

Services will be held at a later date.

