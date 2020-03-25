Duane Allen Thompson, Boardman Township, Ohio

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Duane Allen Thompson, age 73, of Boardman Township, passed into God’s care.

He was born on June 25, 1946 to Gaylord and Crystal (Cook) Thompson Palac.

Duane is survived by his son, Christopher Paul Thompson of Viena, Ohio and other family members.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

