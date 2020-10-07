Dr. Alice A. (Schesler) Neuman, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Alice Neuman-Schaefer, 75, of Canfield, Ohio, entered eternal rest at her home in Canfield on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Her beloved husband, Joe, by her side. Alice and Joseph Schaefer were married on May 29, 2004.

Alice was born November 14, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Schesler, who have preceded her in death.

Alice attended and graduated from Boardman high school with honors in 1962. After high school, she attended Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio, where she earned a teaching certificate.

Alice began teaching elementary school at the age of 19. During that time, Alice was a teacher within the Boardman school system while continuing her education at Youngstown State University. She graduated, Magna Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1966. In 1968, she obtained her Master of Education in School Psychology from Kent State University. Also, from Kent State University, she earned her Doctorate in Counseling Psychology and School Psychology in 1994.

Alice was the owner of the Canfield Counseling Clinic in Canfield, Ohio since 1999. She has worked tirelessly in the field helping children and adults for over 40 years. Local TV news stations have often interviewed her for her professional opinions on current events.

In her off time, Alice could be found tending to her beautiful flower gardens. She absolutely loved the smell of fresh cut flowers from her garden. The Christmas season was her favorite time of year, where she would put up multiple live Christmas trees. Also, she loved to spend time with her family at Sunday dinners and watching the Steelers with her husband.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband of 16 years, Joseph Schaefer, Sr.; her daughter, Laurel Treciak, of Dover, Ohio; children, Sylvia and Spencer; her daughter, Meghan Jones, husband, Jeff, of Alpharetta, Georgia; children, Alex, Nathan and Elizabeth; her stepson, Joseph Schaefer, Jr., of Canfield, Ohio; children, William, Lincoln and Meredith; her stepdaughter, Mary Craig, husband, Jason, of Liberty, Ohio; children, Elizabeth and Annetta; her stepdaughter, Amanda Kirby, husband, Steve, of California; her stepdaughter, Samantha Burugadda, husband, Vamshi, of Canfield, Ohio; plus, the many patients, co-workers and peers she cared deeply about for over 40 years.

Dr. Neuman-Schaefer’s favorite quote was: If you can imagine it, you can achieve it. If you can dream it, you can become it.

Unfortunately, there will be no funeral service at this time, per Alice’s request.

The seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic unnerved Alice and everyone’s safety was paramount to her and her life’s work. There will be a memorial service held at later date at the convenience of the family.

Alice may have lost her battle with cancer, but she never truly lost hope.

