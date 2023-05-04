YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Peter Hall, 55, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2023, at Mercy Health Hospital after a fall.

Doug was born February 20, 1968, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Juanita Hall.

He became a special education teacher after graduating from YSU. He later returned to his family business as a direct support provider in a group home for developmentally delayed individuals.

The most important things in his life were his family and friends. He enjoyed going to Westside Bowl playing trivia, watching Dr. Who movies, creating stories and comics with his son, and attending concerts with his children.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Iris Davis Hall, twin sons, Kellen and Aiden Davis Hall, mother of his children, Rebecca Davis, his aunt, JoAnn Fliotsos (Richard Pacholec) and dear friend, John (Tank) Jurcisin.

Doug was preceded in death and will be greeted by his great grandmother, Julia Feibus, grandfather, Fred Knabe, grandmother, Jane Knabe, and uncle, John Fliotsos.

A celebration of his life will be held on May 21, 2023, at Westside Bowl, 2617 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. His daughter will be offering a eulogy for her father at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.