Dorothy V. Baglieri, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy V. Baglieri, 71, passed away peacefully Friday, March 12, 2021 at her most beloved place surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born February 24, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio where she resided the majority of her life.

Dorothy was known as a nana to everyone, a beautiful soul who was the epitome of unconditional love. She made sure to spread that love to everyone she met regardless of who they were. She was happiest when spending time with family on a warm summer day. Dorothy also had the utmost appreciation for midday soap operas, Judge Judy and the Golden Girls.



She leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Lori Ambrose (Lenny) and Lisa Baglieri (Lisa), as well as those she was a devoted nana to, Nicholas (Katie), Natalie (Brandon), Zacary, Vincent and Courtney (Rob) and her two great-grandchildren, Vincent and Remington. Others close to her and very special to her include, Megan and Nick Groat, as well as her special girl, Ashley.



The family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Traditions Hospice Care, with a special thank you to Paula and Mo.

Per Dorothy’s request, no services will be held.

A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.