Dorothy Sharon Mazon, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 5, 2020, Dorothy Sharon Mazon, age 75, of Campbell, passed away at St Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on February 11, 1945 to Charles and Dorothy (Brownlee) Clouston.

Dorothy was a graduate of Washington High School in 1963.

She went on to work and retire from PRM. During that time, she had married Edward G. Mazon, Sr. on June 19, 1970.

Dorothy was a member of Christ Community Church in Campbell, where she was very active.

She also enjoyed reading, singing, knitting, baking, and spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Sherrie Mazon of Campbell and Charles (Sharon) Mazon of New Springfield; stepchildren, Becky Rakes of Cheney, Kansas, Dale Kelly and Will of Lawndale, of North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Sue Mazon; grandchildren, Michele Kelly, Kat Mikelson, Ashley Mazon, Derrick Mazon, Scott Mazon, Sarah Mazon and Alex Mazon; sibling, Charles “Skip” (Ruth) Clouston of Phoenix, Arizona; cousins, Doug Blacka, Lou Dashofy and Jessica Miller; in-laws; many nieces and nephews and her special pups, Smokey, Snickers, Dora and Mocha.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Edward (2014); son, Edward “Butch” and siblings, Darlene McTeague and Debbie Davis.

The family asks that donations be made to Christ Community Church in Campbell in Dorothy’s name.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

