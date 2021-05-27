Dorothy Rutana, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Rutana, age 99, of New Springfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hospice House of Assumption Village in North Lima, Ohio after suffering a massive stroke May 12, 2021.

Dorothy was born January 7, 1922 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to James and Teresa Lang and grew up in Pittsburgh until she married her husband, Stanley Rutana.

Dorothy leaves two daughters, Joan Rutana, who resided with Dorothy for six years; Donna Rutana of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and a son-in-law, Joseph Wolanzyk of Berlin Center, Ohio.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, who she married July 20, 1946, and a daughter, Sandra Rutana Wolanzyk.

A future mass will be given by her daughters in Dorothy’s name at a future date.

She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, Ohio.

Dorothy was athletic all of her life. She was an avid swimmer and diver. Later in life she was involved in figure skating and participated in organized skating shows in Boardman Ice Rink. She loved her music more than anything and loved to dance. Her love for animals was like no other, especially having a cat sitting in her lap. She loved amusement parks, especially roller coasters and rode them up to age 90. She loved the country home her husband built in 1960 where she lived most of her married life of 62 years and where she raised her three daughters.

The family respectfully requests no donations or flowers be sent.

