YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Rubino, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 18, 1933, the third of six children to Eugene and Angeline (Perno) Rubino.

From an early age, Dorothy was a prolific writer, humorist and editor of school publications. She became the first in her family to pursue a college education, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Youngstown University (1956).

She taught at West Junior High in Youngstown before deciding to become a full-time homemaker.

She acted with great passion and resolve for everything she believed in, including her family whom she loved dearly, organic gardening, healthy lifestyles and protecting the environment–all of which she championed long before it was popular to do so. Dorothy was an excellent writer and seamstress who made legendary pies and decorated specialty cakes. She had a playful spirit and an infectious laugh. She was a caring friend to many in need, whether family or stranger, two-legged or four-legged.

Dorothy is survived by her brother, Raymond and sister, Theresa Kuti. She raised 11 children with her then husband, Carmen Leone, including Maria of Canton, Ohio, Elena (Jim) Powell, Carmen (Gayle) of Chelsea, Michigan, Danielle of San Francisco, California, Gene (Kinna) Ohman-Leone of Saranac Lake, New York, Chris, Dave (Simone), Teresa, Andi (Sam), Nick (Alayne) and Gina (Dan). She has 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Her parents and brothers, Tony, Gene and Carmen, have passed on.

During the later years of her life, Dorothy was cared for by a community of people. The family would like to especially thank Stephanie Stankorb for her exceptional and dedicated care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to plant a tree or to any environmental cause of your choice.

