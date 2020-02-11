Dorothy Maureen Leonard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At home on Sunday, February 9, 2020, Dorothy Maureen Leonard, age 65, of the west side was called home to be with the Lord.

She was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on December 1, 1954.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Michael P. Leonard and other family members.

Full obituary to appear soon.

