BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Marie (Neuzil) Jones, 96, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

She was born on February 15, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to Leo and Helen (Burkholz) Neuzil.

Originally from Ohio, because of her devotion to her husband and family, she spent many years in West Texas raising a big, wonderful family and befriending countless animals. Then she traveled with her husband and children to South Korea where they adopted Mia and Amy Beth. After four years in South Korea, several years in Kinsman, Ohio on a dairy farm and 13 years in East Texas, she and Elmer finally settled in Berlin Center, Ohio where she lived the remainder of her life in the house that they built.

Everyone in Dorothy’s family believed that she was the world’s best cook and baker and she passed on her beloved holiday baking tradition to her family.

Dorothy was the loving mother of five biological children, Alan of Calgary, Alberta, Karen of Ellsworth, Ohio, Robert of Patagonia, Arizona, Mark of Arvada, Colorado and Scott of Palmer, Alaska. Dorothy had three adopted children whom she also loved very much, Mia of Landry, Wyoming, Andrew of New Springfield, Ohio and Amy Beth. She is survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. Dorothy will be deeply missed by everyone in her family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Elmer; baby daughter, Cathy and youngest adopted daughter, Amy Beth (Jones) Mussell.

