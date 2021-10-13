Dorothy M. Lazar, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Lazar, age 99, passed away the morning of Monday, October 4, 2021 at Ohio Living in Cortland, Ohio.

She is survived by her son, Stefan; grandchildren, Jill and Kent and six great-grandchildren.

She loved life, loved to dance and play the saxophone but more than anything else, she just loved to make people smile. San Francisco was her favorite place to visit. In a final trip, Stefan took her to Paris at the age of 97. She thought it was the most beautiful place she had ever seen.

She was preceded in death 2 1/2 years ago by her loving partner of over 25 years, Charles Lucy.

At Dorothy’s request, no memorial service was held.

Her urn will be buried next to Charles at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Donations in her memory may be made to Cortland Christian Church.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

