YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dottie” Louise Ford Zitello, 73, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Dorothy was born March 5, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Walter S. Ford, Sr. and Dorothy Mathews Ford.

She was a graduate of Fitch High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, where she raised a large and loving family.

Dorothy worked for Household Finance for 20 years and TDDS Technical Institute for 25 years. In addition, Dorothy served as a cheerleading coach in the area for over 25 years, leading teams like Austintown Middle School, Austintown Little Falcons, the Austintown Colts, Youngstown State University and Youngstown Pride. She took great pride in her career and truly loved working with everyone she ever coached.

More than anything, Dorothy saw supporting and loving her family as a full time job. Relatives and friends would describe her as an incredibly devoted mother, grandmother and wife. Nothing in this world meant more to her than her children and grandchildren. If she wasn’t at one of their sporting events recording and cheering them on, she was at home making meals, treats and crafts for the rest of her family. Dorothy’s warm and loving energy will be truly missed by all.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Richard Zitello of Youngstown, Ohio, whom she’d been married to for over 50 years. She is also survived by two children, Gianna Zitello and Brent Zitello, of Youngstown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ralphie and Rhya Clinkscale and Mateo Martin, of Youngstown, Ohio and Dominic Zitello of Youngstown, Ohio; three siblings, Marsha Karzmer, Barbara Ford and Walter S. Ford, all of Youngstown, Ohio; many nieces and nephews, Jonah Karzmer, Justin Karzmer, Jordan Karzmer, Nikki Ford, Sara Crum, Michael McMahon, Joseph McMahon Autumn Hixenbaugh, Samuel Zitello, Garret McGuire, Connor McGuire, Dylan McGuire and Carly Gable and fur baby, Spike Richard Zitello. ​She is also survived by 12 great-nieces and nephews.

Friends, family and anybody is invited to attend the celebration of Dorothy’s life on Sunday, April 16 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Austintown Township Park, Stacey Pavilion located at 6000 Kirk Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy “Dottie” Louise Zitello, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.