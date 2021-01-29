Doris J. Ryhal, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris J. Ryhal passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown.

She was born on July 31, 1940 to Clarence and Catherine (Servilla) Cox in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Joseph (Charlene) Matacic and John (Catherine) Matacic; her brothers, David Cox and Raymond Cox; her grandchildren, John Paul Matacic, Cecily Matacic, Hunter Matacic, Tyler Matacic and Brandon Matacic; her nieces, Cathy Eliseo, Bonnie Shearer and Terry Cox and her nephews, Jim Cox, Rick Cox and Shawn Cox.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Della Cox and her brother, Clarence Cox.

