WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Ellen Crago, age 75, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

She was born in Mill Creek, West Virginia on August 3, 1946 to Carroll and Clara (Lloyd) McCauley.

She came from a large family of 15 children and had 11 children of her own. Doris’s greatest enjoyment was gardening.

She was employed at Comprehensive Logistics until she retired in 2012.

Doris is survived by her longtime companion of 30 years, James “Mike” Butcher; children, Irene (Joseph) Calabria of Austintown, Ohio, Louis (Christine) Crago of Girard, Ohio, Mary (Jeff) Zelinsky of Warren, Ohio, Christopher (Cassandra) Crago of Niles, Ohio, Charles (Melissa) Crago of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, Holly Morgan (Jimmy) of Canfield, Ohio, Mark Kovar of Southington, Ohio, David Crago of San Antonio, Texas, Casey Bartley (Shyann) of Lake Milton, Ohio and Joseph Bartley of Ravenna, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Martha Centofanti, Joyce Lapushansky, Marna Terlecky, Donna Jones, Rose Bryant, Brenda Cossin and Ronald McCauley and countless nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her daughter, Helen and siblings, Marvin McCauley, Roger McCauley, Jerry McCauley, Terry Clegg, Karen Bennett, Rita Hunyady, Robert McCauley, and Sharon McCauley.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.