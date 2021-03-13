Doreen J. Casey, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doreen J. Casey, age 94, beloved matriarch of her family, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

She was born in Syracuse, New York on February 2, 1927 to Peter and Jessie (Simpson) Jamieson.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, John (Dawn) Casey of Poland, Ohio and Matthew Casey of Wakarusa, Indiana; son-in-law, James Tremblay; daughters-in-law, Anne Spataro and Paula Schermerhorn; nine grandchildren, Christine (Jerry) Hook, David (Vicky) Casey, Brian (Nadine) Tremblay, Sean (Ceri) Tremblay, Jillian (Taylor) Lovejoy, Chelsea Casey, Matty Casey, Benjamin Casey and Maggie (Jeremey) Sweeney; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James E. Casey; brother, Stuart Jamieson; sons, Michael Casey and Mark Casey; daughter, Kathleen Tremblay and daughters-in-law, Nancy Casey and Shelia Casey.

Doreen was an interior designer who enjoyed reading and solving crossword puzzles. She delighted in having a large extended family, all of whom will miss her dearly.

A celebration of her life and burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Pompey Hill, New York at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doreen J. Casey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.