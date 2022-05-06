BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Morales, age 63 of Boardman, Ohio, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 21, 2022 with her loving family at her side.

Donna was born on March 6, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Luis and Mary (Balog) Morales.

Donna was a great cook and she enjoyed cooking delicious meals for her family and friends. In her free time, she would spend time with “her Diego” watching television. While taking care of her family, she loved to listen to Elvis and the Bee Gees. Her children and grandchildren were the light in her life. She left a lasting impact on the lives that she touched and her kind spirit will be missed by many.

Donna is survived by her children, Mark Morales, Julie George, Armando Rios and Santo Rios; five grandchildren, Marina, Dylan, Dominic, Danika and Logan and her brothers, Louis Morales, Matt Carrasco and Ron Carrasco.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Carrasco and sister, Barbara Carrasco.

