Donna Mae Wilhelm, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Mae Wilhelm, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born in Dayton, Pennsylvania on February 14, 1939 to Paul and Susie (Cravener) Hayes.

She was a graduate of Austintown-Fitch High School and a lifelong resident of Austintown.

She worked Dale’s Dry Cleaners for many years, as well as at the VFW in Mineral Ridge.

Donna loved garage sales, cookbooks, doing dishes, shopping in general and that she was a most avid Vindicator reader. She was a wonderful seamstress and quilter and especially loved making costumes for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her children, Sandra “Sandy” (Graydon “Tim”) Lude and John (Sandy) Wilhelm, all of Austintown; grandchildren, Raechel (Mike Ilich) Lude of Austintown and Megan Wilhelm of Youngstown and great-grandchild, Journey Molina of Austintown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Walter and Guy Hayes and granddaughter, Lindsay Lude.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.