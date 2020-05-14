Donna Lynn Binder, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Donna Lynn Binder, age 69, of Youngstown, passed away and entered her heavenly home.

She was born in Youngstown on December 10, 1950 to Donald and Ruth (Kubic) Scherl.

Donna was a graduate of Chaney High School. She continued her education at Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing and went on to perfect her skills as a dedicated pediatric nurse at Tod Children’s Hospital for 35 years.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Christopher) Binder Drawdy and their daughter, Erin Elizabeth Noll, of Columbia, South Carolina and a sister, Barbara DelBene. She was a dog lover and is leaving behind her beloved dog, Riley.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

In Donna’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to “Every Dog Matters Rescue”, 6329 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

