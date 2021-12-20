POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lee Jacobs, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born in Washington, D.C. on August 15, 1956 to Kenneth Allen Hughes, Sr. and Margaret “Peg” (Spooner) Hughes.

Donna grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, attending Bladensburg High School, followed by Prince George’s Community College in Maryland. She later attended Bloomsburg State College in Pennsylvania following two years in Job Corps.

Donna held many jobs in her early years but found that she enjoy being a security officer. She was a hard worker with an incredible work ethic.

It was while working as a security guard at Columbia Women’s Hospital (Washington, D.C.) that she met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” C. Jacobs. Bob was originally from Boardman, Ohio and moved there with Donna and her boys. She married Bob on May 7, 1994. It was a match made in Heaven! She and Bob enjoyed many things together but especially going on their annual cruises and bowling together. Sadly, Bob passed away in June 2014 and Donna missed him dearly.

Growing up, Donna was and remained a Redskins fan, however, she was truly an avid Cleveland Indians fan–so much so that she got her mother excited about baseball and they had a special bond over the Indians. Bowling was her passion and she played in several leagues. She easily made friends because she was always interested in others and she was intensely loyal. She was eager to enjoy the company of friends and family without any frills or fanfare–just hanging out and being together was enough. Donna was known for always putting others before herself and her greatest joy was to spend time with family.

She is survived by her sons, Christopher Phillips of Girard, Ohio and Adam Phillips of Sebastian, Florida; grandchildren, Christopher Ezzo-Phillips, Dominic Phillips and Antonio Phillips, all of Girard and Marissa Phillips, Brayden Phillips and Savannah Phillips of Sebastian, Florida; mother, Margaret Hughes Riggle of Fort Pierce, Florida; siblings, Kenneth (Joan Evans-Hughes) Hughes, Jr. of Richardson, Texas and Robin (Mark) Sexton of Cambridge, Maryland.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna Lee Jacobs, please visit our floral store.