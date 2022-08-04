EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Cooper, age 71, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Donna was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1951, to Charles E. Wilson and Betty Ryan-Erwin.

Donna had many hobbies and she enjoyed spending her time making crafty things. She also loved her cat Smokey but not all the hair that was always left behind everywhere.

She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Cooper; her children, Lori (Eric) Martin of New Galilee, Pennsylvania and Shawn Cooper of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; grandchildren, Alexis (Boo) Martin and Jen Martin, of Girard, Ohio, Tyler Cooper, Micaela Cooper, Hunter Cooper, Angelee Cooper and Johnny Cooper, Jr., all of New Castle, Pennsylvania and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Martin and Avery Martin, of Girard, Ohio. She is also survived by her siblings, Martha (Randy) Koziol, Dianne (John) Domenick, Thomas (Nora) Erwin and Beth Ann Hassan and sister-in-law, Nancy (Harold) Stanley, Jr., all of New Castle, Pennsylvania and we cannot forget about her cat, Smokey.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Betty; her son, Johnny Cooper and her brother, David Wilson.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna Lou Cooper, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.