LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 13, 2024, Donna Jean (Garrett) Thomas, age 66, of Liberty Township, Ohio passed away with her family by her side.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 9, 1957, to Donald Wesley and Frances Agnes (Tomalka) Garrett.

Donna is survived by her children, Joseph Stilson and Kelly (Donald) Fiedler; grandchildren, Davin (Linzy) Stilson, Kristopher Fiedler and Dominic Fiedler and siblings, Joseph (Beverly) Kuzan of Austintown, George (Tammy) Garrett of Vienna and Paul (Missy) Garrett of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Besides her parents, Donna was also preceded in death by her grandson, Anthony Joseph Davis and siblings, Linda McCale, John Kuzan, James Kuzan and Rosemarie Fissel.

Viewing and family to receive friends on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00pm at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, OH 44515.

Shane memories and send condolences by visiting cremateoho.com.

