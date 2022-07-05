LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Jackson, 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

She was born on August 18, 1938 to Viola and Theodore Jackson.

Her favorite things to do included playing bingo, dancing, going to the park, taking walks and swimming. Donna especially loved to sit in the sun. She was someone who always helped people whenever she could.

Donna is survived by her son, Larry E. Heaton, and daughters, Teresa L. Heaton and Lisa A. Grub. She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald A. Heaton, Jr.

