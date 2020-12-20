Donna Jean Davis, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 17, 2020, Donna Jean Davis, age 53, of Niles, Ohio, passed away in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 3, 1967 to Donald and Margaret (Dobson) Davis.

Donna is survived by her children, Josh Davis and Amber Davis; brothers, Bob (Jen) Davis and Mike Davis; nephews, Jager Davis and Rylee Davis and her dog, Coco.

Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sons, Kyle Davis and Lance Davis.

Donna will be loving remembered as a funny, loving and selfless woman, but most of all as “a wonderful mother.”

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

