Donna F. Dougherty, Shenango Township, PA

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Dougherty, Campbell Farms, Shenango Township, passed away peacefully at her residence at 9:08 a.m. Monday, February 8, following an extended illness. She was 72.

Mrs. Dougherty was born on May 9, 1948 in Sharon, Pennsylvania the daughter of Donald and Pauline Huffman.

She attended both Sharpsville and Sharon Schools.

Mrs. Dougherty spent most of her life as a homemaker but had been employed at one time by Deneen’s Dairy Counter, Sharon, Pennsylvania; Roemer Industries, Farrell, Pennsylvania and Charlie’s Specialties, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Donna was an avid reader, family photographer, pet lover and wanderer of rural Pennsylvania and Kentucky. She treasured her family and through her love of children became affectionately known as Granny D to numerous kids throughout her community. She regularly attended school musical and sporting events and was a loyal fan of her Cleveland Browns.

Donna’s husband, Vaughn Dougherty, whom she married March 20, 1971, passed away on October 20, 2009. She is also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marian Bosnjak.

She is survived by two sons, Michael V. and his wife, Christina Dougherty, Lackawannock Township, Pennsylvania and Shawn P. and his wife, Lynn Dougherty, Wexford, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Dorothy Jones of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Jeannie Burdette, Ohio and three grandchildren, Ryan, Cara and Taylor Dougherty.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made in her memory to SRHS Hospice. All checks can be made out to SRHS Hospice and sent to 2320 Highland Road Hermitage, PA 16148 using the following form.

In keeping with Donna’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Internment will be in Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

