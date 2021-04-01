Donna D. Wallace, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna D. Wallace, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021.

She was born in Akron, OH on August 5, 1930 to Lucile (Cutright) and Joseph Wallace.

She is survived by her sons, Larry (Trudi), Donald (Wendy) and Leonard (Judy); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister, Norma Nitzche.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Wallace.

