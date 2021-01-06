Donna Bryner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Bryner, age 69, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Mercy Health in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on August 13, 1951.

Donna married Dennis Bryner in November of 1993.

She loved spending time with her husband, watching their favorite TV shows and taking motorcycle ridges. Anytime that they spent together was a great time. She also enjoyed taking care of her pets (babies) and doing yard work.

Her memory will be cherished by her three sons, George, Chad, and Joe Workman; her bonus kids, Nick (Marla) Bryner, Denise (Anthony) Watkins and Crystal Bryner and her best friend, Patty. She is survived by her beloved grandchildren, including Kimberly (Punky) Watkins, Makenzie, Haylee, Shelbee and many more.

Donna’s husband, Dennis, or as she called him “Dad,” loved her with all of his heart.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

