AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Donna Ann Stas, age 73, of Austintown, passed away at home with her family by her side.

She was born on November 15, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Joseph Anthony and Wilda Mae (Payne) Fabian.

Donna attended East High School.

Besides being a full-time wife and mother, Donna tended bars for years at Hollywood Tavern on the Southside and Bill’s Place in Austintown. She was the “best damn bartender” around!

She loved decorating and was the best gift wrapper, making each present detailed and fancy. Donna enjoyed bowling, the lottery, especially, “cash explosion,” She was on their televised show but unfortunately was never called upon to play. Donna enjoyed sports but The Ohio State and the Dallas Cowboys were her favorite. She was also very artistic and loved baking cookies and cakes. She used her talents to the delight of everyone who received an individually decorated cake specific to their interest or talent.

Donna is survived by her husband of 30 years, Andrew Michael “Mike” Stas; daughter, Michele L. Fabian of Austintown; grandsons, Gerald R. Moxley of Youngstown and Michael A. Moxley of Austintown; siblings, Vernon (Vickie) Perkins of Girard, Delores M. Zagotti of Youngstown, Joseph Fabian of Boardman and Mary Ellen Silvestri of Austintown; her beloved pets, Morris and T-Rex. A special thank you to her niece, Robin Silvestri of Austintown, who helped to care for Donna over the last few months.

Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by bothers-in-law, John Zagotti and Paul Silvestri and pets, Timmy, Molly and Snuggles.

Viewing and calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

