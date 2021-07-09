Donaldeen Marie Brei, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donaldeen “GG” Marie Hassell Brei, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Vienna, Ohio.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on October 28, 1928 to Albert and Dorothy (Ritenour) Hassell.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Bluedorn of Vienna, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Sandy Brei of New Castle, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Kelli Mangino of Avon Lake, Ohio, Kasey (Jason) McCollum of Vienna, Ohio and Kortni (Ryan) Kubicina of Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Libby and Melody Mangino, Kaylen McCollum, Justice, Rachel, Ari, Chase and Jordan Kubicina and siblings, Edward Hassell and Jonell Hassell.

In addition to her parents, GG was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Brei; longtime partner, Donald Siekkenen; son, Roy Brei and siblings, Bobbie Hassell, Harold Hassell and Joan Hassell.

GG worked at Riverside as a cake decorator, a dispatcher at Goldstein’s furniture and at a cable company.

She enjoyed doing many things, including cake decorating, reading, gardening, puzzles, crocheting, sewing, listening to country music and spending time with her puppies (pippers). She was known for her witty sense of humor and loved flirting with all of the guys.

Her family is grateful to all of the caregivers from Hospice Care for the wonderful service and TLC that they provided to GG and the family, especially Sarah Marino and Crystal Talkington.

The family requests any memorial donations be made in Donaldeen Brei’s name to Tradition Hospice Care Center, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 7, Youngstown, OH 44505.

The family will have a private memorial in October.

