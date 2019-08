On Wednesday, August 8, 2019, Donald S. Huffman, age 64, of New Middletown, Ohio passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House. He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on October 12, 1954 to Donald and Mildred (Anderson) Huffman.

Don is survived by his wife, Victoria “Vicky” Huffman of Poland; his children and other family members.

