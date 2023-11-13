YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Ray Libby, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Heritage Manor.

Donald was born June 10,1944 in Greensboro, North Carolina the son of the late Joseph Libby and Edith Hudson Libby Malarchik.

He attended school in New London, Connecticut and served in the U.S. Military from August 1964 to August 1970. Post military duty he was employed as a commercial truck driver for Youngstown Cartage Company and retired from PI&I Motor Express, where he worked for over 30 years. After retiring he moved to Amite, Louisiana in 2018, but returned to Ohio in March 2023.

Always an avid sports lover, he supported Ohio State, the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Guardians. Also when he wasn’t working or watching sports, he enjoyed fishing. Donald was an extremely kind, gentle and loving person. He was always ready to help family and friends. he word no was not in his vocabulary.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Ray Libby; brother, John Ray Libby; sister, Patricia Libby Grover; niece, Donna Ross and a step-son, Henry Brew.

Donald is survived by Veronica Libby of Amite, Louisiana; son, Robert Waits (Leona); granddaughters, Ra-an Libby (Branden) and Hayley Libby (Reese); grandsons, Shawn Patterson (Alyssa), Kevin DeZarn (Lauren), Donald DeZarn (Nicole) and Henry Brew; great-grandchildren, Shawn Jr., Raelee, Paisley, Logan, Mason, Owen; nieces, Pamela Aurilio (Dave), Darlene Osment (Larry); nephew, Duane Roberts (Michelle). He also leaves behind a lifelong friend, Barbara Reinhart, who was at his side throughout his illness.

There will be no services but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donald will be missed by all his family and friends.

